Patrick FlemingSeptember 20, 1943 - June 23, 2020On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Patrick Fleming, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at home after a long illness at age 76, with his family by his side.Patrick was born on September 20, 1943 in Richmond, California to Wilbur and Edna Fleming. He was proceeded in death by his father, Wilbur Fleming, his mother, Edna Kitchens and his brother, Eugene (Gene) Fleming.He is survived by his wife, Genetisiwa, his sister, Jennifer Velez (husband, Flavio Velez), his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.He was proud of the fact that he was third generation Californian on both sides of his family.He worked for the Library of Congress in Washington DC, for two years, before returning to California after the death of his brother. He worked at Optical Coating Laboratories as a Thin Film Coater for 28 years retiring in 2000.Pat loved taking care of his yards, fruit trees, grapes and blackberries. He also loved to go fishing on the ocean, lakes, rivers, streams and traveling in his motorhome to find new fishing holes. He donated his time to the Redwood Food Bank, by delivering food to local food banks; plus donating the fruit from his property.He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Santa Rosa where he served on the church council. He especially enjoying the clean-up days working with the other members. He loved the Bible study classes, as his knowledge of the bible and biblical history was astounding.We will all miss Pat desperately, but fondly remember his choice anecdotes, witticisms and broad embrace of everything that life offered. He was way ahead of his time in fully engaging and accepting all cultures, economics and lifestyles.There will be a celebration of his's life at a future date; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redwood Food Bank of Sonoma County, Memorial Hospitals Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church.