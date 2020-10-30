Patrick Joseph Gallagher

Patrick Joseph Gallagher was born in Eureka, California in 1938 and passed away of natural causes in Santa Rosa, California on October 20, 2020. Patrick was the son of Bernard A. and Bridget A. Gallagher who emigrated from Ireland in 1927. Patrick attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and graduated from Eureka Senior High School. He attended Humboldt State University, obtaining a degree in Art and a Secondary Teaching Credential in 1961. He taught art at Santa Rosa City Schools for thirty-five years. He also taught at Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College. Patrick was a founding member of Art Quest at Santa Rosa High School and a Wall of Fame member of Santa Rosa High School. He is known for his many drawings and paintings of houses and historical buildings in and around Santa Rosa and Eureka. Patrick will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humor and his love of entertaining at dinner and cocktail parties where he prepared delectable dishes for guests. He will most especially be remembered for his willingness to help others succeed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Bridget Gallagher, brother Barney Gallagher, and sisters Rose McElwee, Nora Carter, and Mary Hagen. He is survived by his nephews Casey Ure, Kevin Ure, and Gary Emerson (Tina), his nieces Susan Gallagher Parker, Marsha Emerson, and Shari Walsh. He also is survived by numerous other nieces and nephews and their children who live in No. Ireland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



