Patrick Joseph Leonard
Patrick J. Leonard, 67, died unexpectedly July 26, 2019, near his residence in Cotati, California. He was born May 15, 1952, in San Francisco, the son of John J. and Edna M. (Condon) Leonard.
Patrick graduated from Burlingame High School, Class of 1970. He was a marine electrician and a 45-year member of IBEW Local 6. He retired out of Mare Island Shipyard in 2015 as Assistant Dock Master. During his working years, he also attended various classes at College of San Mateo, Skyline College for fiber optics, and various business classes at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. He married Deborah Teal on May 30, 1987 and they lived in Cotati. They celebrated 32 years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his father, John, and a sister, Peggy Seibert. Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah Teal Leonard, is his daughter of his heart, Angela (Al) Walker, their three children, Devon, Alexander and Aaron and his great-granddaughter Hazel Walker. Also, he is survived by his mother, Edna Leonard, his sister Cathleen (John) Folmar, nephew Dan (Katherine) Seibert, nieces Sarah Krieger (children Danica, Trixxi and Jett) and Jessica (Hugo) Sanchez (Samantha and Dominick).
A mass will be said at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cotati and a Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019