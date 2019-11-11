|
|
Dr. Patrick Kelan Higgins, PhD
Dr. Patrick Kelan Higgins from Merced, California, born on September 25, 1952 to the late Tom and Ella Higgins, passed away at age 67 on October 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Windsor, California.
Pat (aka, Rick) graduated from UC Davis in 1980 with a PhD in Materials Science and from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1986. He worked passionately in technology management for over 35 years and served on many nonprofit boards, including the North Bay Cancer Alliance.
Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Tom and is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Tiffany; son, Spencer; brothers, Mike and Sean; sister, Lisa; and grandchildren, Kalena, Kelan, Devan, and Jude. He was a loving husband, father and Poppo, an avid golfer and world traveler, and a faithful fan of the SF 49ers, SF Giants, and Golden State Warriors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to North Bay Cancer Alliance or in Pat's honor are appreciated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Charlie's Restaurant at the Windsor Golf Club, 1320 19th Hole Dr., Windsor, California, 95492. Family and friends are welcome to join.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 11, 2019