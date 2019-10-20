Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick R. Leahy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick R. Leahy Notice
Patrick R. Leahy
Patrick R. Leahy, 68 passed away October 10, 2019 in his home in Grants Pass, Oregon. Survived by his loving wife of 31 years Michelle Leahy, his three beautiful children Courtney Leahy, Ashley Leahy and Zachary Leahy; his two precious grandchildren Caiden Jones and Issabella Leahy; his siblings Judy Thut, Laraine Kuboshige, Margaret Leahy-Conner Maureen Hochschild, Kelly Leahy and Suzanne Sherman.
No funeral services will be held at the request of the deceased.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.