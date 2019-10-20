|
Patrick R. Leahy
Patrick R. Leahy, 68 passed away October 10, 2019 in his home in Grants Pass, Oregon. Survived by his loving wife of 31 years Michelle Leahy, his three beautiful children Courtney Leahy, Ashley Leahy and Zachary Leahy; his two precious grandchildren Caiden Jones and Issabella Leahy; his siblings Judy Thut, Laraine Kuboshige, Margaret Leahy-Conner Maureen Hochschild, Kelly Leahy and Suzanne Sherman.
No funeral services will be held at the request of the deceased.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019