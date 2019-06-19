Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Church
303 Stony Point Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Patrick Robert "Pat" Mottard
Patrick Robert "Pat" Mottard, died on June 14, 2019 in Santa Rosa. He was born in Carney, Michigan in 1939 to Joseph and Amelia Mottard. Pat spent his early years on a farm in Upper Michigan. He joined the United States Navy and was proud to be a member of the submarine forces. His last tour of duty was as Recruiter in charge of both the Santa Rosa and Petaluma offices. After retirement, he attended Sonoma State University where he was an active member of the SSU Athletic Board. After graduating with his BA from Sonoma State, he started North Bay Water Systems, which he ran successfully until health issues forced him to retire.
Pat was a member of the choir at Resurrection Parish, which he and his wife, Sandy, attended for 20 years. Pat was proud of his involvement with service organizations, especially Penngrove Social Fireman, and Montgomery Village Lions, where he held several offices including president, and received the Melvin Jones Award for Service.
Pat was preceded in death by brothers, Henry, Robert, Clemens, Earl, Danny (Jenkins) and sister Marion Poisson Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra (Kneisler); son, Kenneth (Stephanie) of Camarillo; daughter, Amy and granddaughter Kathryn Mottard, both of Santa Rosa; grandson Allen of Portland, OR; sisters, Vivan Krumel of Pensacola, FL, and Donna Bellefeuil (John) of Hermansville, MI; sisters in law, Deborah Beebe of Santa Rosa, Kay Kneisler of San Angelo, TX, and a large extended family.
The family wishes to thank Kim Byron and Scott Binando for their care in the last few months of his life.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Resurrection Church, 303 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lions Redwood Memorial Foundation, or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 19, 2019
