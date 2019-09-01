Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Patrick Daly
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Parent Sorensen
Patrick Terrance Daly


1959 - 2019
Patrick Terrance Daly Notice
Patrick Terrance Daly
March 23, 1959 - August 7, 2019
Patrick Terrance Daly, age 60, passed away at his home in Rohnert Park on August 7, 2019. Loving son of the late Eileen and James P. Daly. It brings great comfort to the family that he is reunited with both his parents. Brother to Christine Lashley and James Daly (Mollie). Born in Marin County, moved to Sonoma County/Petaluma in 1970. Went to Casa Grande High School and played all sports especially football. He graduated in 1978. Very proud uncle to many nieces and nephews, great uncle to Brianna Lashley and Kaylin Daly. Patrick had many, many friends he loved and cared about. His hobbies were all sports, his mustang, Nascar, and camping, especially at Clearlake in his younger days. And also Petaluma Hardtops etc. He loved all animals. His sidekick was his cat, Bandit. He loved to cook for the holidays and special occasions. Patrick had a huge heart and loved to joke around. Patrick worked locally over many years for Safeway, Hostess Cake and Gallow Winery. Services for Patrick will be at Parent Sorensen on September 7, 2019 at 1pm. Any contributions should be made to Petaluma Animal Shelter. May he rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
