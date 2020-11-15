Patsy Ellen (Bodine) Waters

Patsy Ellen (Bodine) Waters passed away at her home in Santa Rosa, surrounded by her family, on November 9th, 2020. Pat recently celebrated her 89th birthday with all her family she loved so much.

She was preceded by her loving husband of 44 years, Jack Waters, her daughter Julie Ann Waters, and her first born son, at birth. She is survived by her sons Gregg Waters (Kathy), Randy Waters (Maryann), and Gary Waters (Betsy) as well as by grandchildren Trent, Cecily, Mark, Clint, Ryan, and Adam, and a number of great grandchildren.

Pat was born on October 22, 1931, in Sublette Kansas to Richard and Carrie (Vanetta) Bodine; she was their youngest child, with several older brothers. After losing her father at a young age, she grew up in Illinois and Oklahoma. She moved to Gardena, CA with her mom where she completed high school and met her husband Jack. The two were married in 1947, in Torrance, CA. After several moves, the couple settled down back in Torrance to raise their family. In 1971, the year following the birth of their only daughter, Julie, Pat and Jack moved to Santa Rosa. There they built the home they shared together until Jack's passing in 1991, and where Pat continued to live until her recent passing.

Throughout her life her strong Christian faith and love of God that sustained her. Pat and Jack attended Santa Rosa Christian Church and Santa Rosa Bible Church. In her later years, Pat attended Crosspoint Community Church where she had many dear friends. She especially enjoyed the fellowship of her friends hosting Saturday game night.

Pat loved her family, and her home was the family gathering place for big events, holidays, and everyday family life. She loved to cook and bake, showing her love through food. Pat loved her dogs and had several toy poodles and Bichons Frises; her puppy dogs were great companions for her, especially in her later years when life was more homebound. Pat was also very sentimental and found loving memories in the things she surrounded herself with in her home; everything had a story.

Patsy Ellen Waters was full of love for God and her family, and greatly loved by them as well. We take comfort in knowing she is with God and all her loved ones that went before.

Her family would like to say a special thanks to her wonderful long-term care givers Chris and Megan, her more recent caregivers "the two Louisas", and her very caring hospice nurse Barbara. We are grateful.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store