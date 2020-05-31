Patsy Lee (Hamilton) Dimock
Patsy Lee (nee Hamilton) Dimock
A Life Well Lived
Patsy Lee (nee Hamilton) Dimock. Born in Oakland on December 23, 1933 she passed away on May 11, 2020, at her home in Healdsburg, California following a long illness. At her passing she was surrounded by her loving husband Owen, and her children Michael, Lisa, and Timothy; all of Santa Rosa. She was the grandmother of Logan and Madison Hertel, Chili Dimock, and great-grandmother of Mateo Morales Hertel.
After graduating from San Jose State University she began her 63-year marriage to Owen Dimock in 1957. With her husband attending school at Georgetown University, Patsy worked as a Social Worker in Northern Virginia. Four years later the couple left Washington D. C. and settled in San Jose, California. Twenty years later they moved to Palo Alto for an additional twenty years and then, in order to be close to their children, they moved to Healdsburg in 1999 when Patsy's husband retired.
In Palo Alto the couple was associated with the Creative Initiative Foundation, where Patsy served as a member of the media team. Patsy Lee Dimock was a creative and perceptive person who loved all forms of art, and used her artistic talents in various fields, including ceramics, small constructions, jewelry, and flower arrangement. When asked by an interviewer at an art show about her fanciful box constructions, she explained "The Corridas tradition of music in Mexico is where a song tells a little story about one aspect of a much larger tale. The music touched me, and I realized I could do the same thing in another art form; little boxes for wall hangings. After my first attempt, I knew I had found something that demonstrated my feelings for a land and people I had come to love." The Dimocks spent many vacations traveling the world, and these adventures prompted her creative impulses to record their adventures with words and pictures. In Healdsburg, Patsy and her husband were members of the Healdsburg Wine Library, Slow Food, and the Joe Mesic Literary Canon Reading Group. For the past three months Patsy was under the care of Sutter Hospice.
If you feel so moved, contributions in her name to KQED would be appreciated, as Patsy was a devoted listener.

Published in Press Democrat from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
