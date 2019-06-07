|
|
Patsy Ruth Nosenzo
Patsy Ruth Nosenzo, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, with her family present. Devoted wife of the late Richard Nosenzo of Rohnert Park, dear mother of Mary Smith (Jim) of Cotati, Richard Nosenzo (Robin) of Rocklin, Bob Nosenzo (Lynda) of Petaluma, and John Nosenzo, deceased, (Kimberly) of Reno, NV. Adored grandmother of Jimmy, April, Heather, Richie, Victoria, Maryanne, John, Angela, Gina, Tom, Aeron, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her cousin Rue LeMar of Novato, and numerous nieces, nephews. She loved her family above everything else. She enjoyed to read, crochet and counted cross-stitch, and loved her two cats, Lucy and Baby Cat. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
No services will be held at her request. Donations may be made to hospice in her name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 7, 2019