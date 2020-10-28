1/1
Paul A. Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Watson
Paul A. Watson, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the SFVA after bravely fighting lung cancer as long as he could. He is survived by his love of 42 years, Wendy Laby, KittCat (his cat), two nieces, a nephew and many generations of cousins.
He was the Satellite Doctor and loved traveling around the county getting to know his customers. He could talk to anyone and everyone and he did.
He wowed everyone with his harmonica playing, loved fishing, the horse races, partying and to make people laugh.
"Dance while the Band is playing" was among one of his favorite sayings and his daily goal was to make at least one-person smile. His joy will be missed.
A celebration of his life will happen when it is safe to party. Please donate to Veterans and cancer research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved