Paul A. Watson

Paul A. Watson, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the SFVA after bravely fighting lung cancer as long as he could. He is survived by his love of 42 years, Wendy Laby, KittCat (his cat), two nieces, a nephew and many generations of cousins.

He was the Satellite Doctor and loved traveling around the county getting to know his customers. He could talk to anyone and everyone and he did.

He wowed everyone with his harmonica playing, loved fishing, the horse races, partying and to make people laugh.

"Dance while the Band is playing" was among one of his favorite sayings and his daily goal was to make at least one-person smile. His joy will be missed.

A celebration of his life will happen when it is safe to party. Please donate to Veterans and cancer research.



