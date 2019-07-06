|
Paul Aaron Taylor
Paul Aaron Taylor was a passionate teacher, with a love of science, motorcycles and martial arts.
Paul was born on a record cold winter day, in Dallas, Texas, on January 29, 1949. Proud parents; Mary Thames Taylor, an elementary school teacher and Tom Dodson Taylor, a high school physics teacher.
In the summer of 1963, his family moved from Denton, Texas, to Bennett Valley in Santa Rosa, California. Paul attended Herbert Slater Junior High and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1968. He lettered in track and competed in gymnastics.
While in high school, his parents purchased the Old Potter School in Bodega. Along with family and friends, he worked to restore the Old School; now a county historic landmark.
After graduation, Paul attended Santa Rosa Junior College; where he learned he had dyslexia. His difficulties with writing and spatial relationships gave him great empathy for those who struggled to "fit in".
In his early 20s, Paul moved back to his "home town" of Denton, Texas. He attended University of North Texas. He became a water chemist for the university and met his life partner and future wife, Linda Hannigan.
Pauls' interest in martial arts began in the late '70s. After he achieved Black Belt in Tai Kwando, he partnered with friends and opened a Dojo, in Dallas. He loved teaching women and children self-defense classes.
A gifted storyteller, Paul orchestrated a demonstration "show" marketing his classes in various venues. Along with students, he re-enacted "muggings", flew through the air with karate kicks and broke boards.
Throughout his life. he kept up his "chops"; working with Masters he and his brother, Tom brought to Dallas.
Paul earned his degree from University of North Texas and began his public school teaching in South Dallas, at Sunset High. Sunset High was an economically challenged and diverse district. Paul had to teach a science class with a completely bare lab. He spent his own money to outfit his classroom with teaching tools. Some of his students were on parole, mandated to be in the classroom.
One day after class, a student threatened to shoot him, if Paul did not give him an "A". As Paul told it, he looked the young man squarely in his eyes and said, "don't miss".
In the late 90s, Paul was hired by Science and Engineering Magnate High School in Dallas. He thrived on "his" students' enthusiasm to learn and achieve. SEMHS was one of four schools in the Nation to have an electron microscope. Paul was one of a few educators certified to operate and teach the instrument. In 2006, President George W. Bush and First Lady, Laura Bush visited his classroom, shaking his hand and thanking him for his "commitment to education".
Paul Aaron Taylor passed away on April 4, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Predeceased by his parents; he is survived by his wife, Linda Hannigan of Dallas, TX; older brother Tom D. Taylor, of Dallas, TX; "little sister" Mary Leah Taylor of Bodega, CA. Extended family in Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma; Bodega, California; many grateful students and friends. Paul was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Okmulgee, OK. He walks with our Ancestors now. May he walk with Beauty and Love all around him.
Memories and condolences to [email protected] school.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 6, 2019