Paul Allen Gallegos


1963 - 2019
Paul Allen Gallegos Notice
Paul Allen Gallegos
October 10, 1963 - October 31, 2019
Paul was born in San Francisco to Elmer and Barbara Gallegos. He was a fifth generation Californian.
Paul attended S. San Francisco High School where he was on the soccer team. Paul graduated from SF State and obtained a teaching credential. Later he was granted a MA in School Administration.
He taught PE and then became Dean in the SFUSD. Paul became an Administrator in Sonoma and Santa Rosa school districts.
He is survived by his devoted wife Susan who, without her loving care, he would not have survived the last five years, his mother Barbara, children Michael and Megan, step children Ryan and Tara, siblings Christine Raptis, Joanna Flynn-Hill (Ron), Daniel and many nieces and nephews.
Paul enjoyed traveling. His passions besides his family and career were karate (5th degree black belt) and chess (US Chess National Master).
A vigil and service will be held at St. Dunstan Church in Millbrae on November 16, 2019 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Donations may be made to team telomer: https://teamtelomere.org/support/#donate
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
