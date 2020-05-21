Paul Andre Lounibos
January 13, 1940 - May 17, 2020
Paul passed away at age 80 after a full, beautifully lived life. Born and raised in Petaluma, he graduated from St. Vincent High School and the University of San Francisco. He is survived by his beloved Mary Ann, his wife of 53 years; his devoted children Rosemary (Steve) Van Lare and Michelle (Ralph) Russell; his adoring grandsons Eric and Nathan Van Lare. He was the cherished brother of Phil Lounibos, Anne Trott, Guy Lounibos, Renee O'Brien, John Lounibos, and the late Bill Gossage. He was the much-loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Paul was truly a man for others, committed to generously supporting and serving both his family and broader communities. Much of his philanthropy was channeled through the Rotary Club of Petaluma in which he held many leadership roles, including serving as President (1983-1984). After retiring from his long career as an accountant, he continued to volunteer his time in many capacities, including preparing tax returns for the elderly at local Senior Centers. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Church who both loved and lived his Catholic faith.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held when we can all safely gather. Donations in Paul's honor may be made to any charity of your choice or to Rotary Club of Petaluma, P.O. Box 5655, Petaluma, CA 94955.
Published in Press Democrat from May 21 to May 24, 2020.