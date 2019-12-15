Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Paul Bargetzi
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Paul Bargetzi


1928 - 2019
Paul Bargetzi Notice
Paul Bargetzi
June 30, 1928 - December 9, 2019
Resident of Santa Rosa
The beloved husband of Diane Bargetzi; devoted father of Paul A. (Gwen) Bargetzi, Yvonne (Evert) Fernandez and Andrea (Steven) Willis, and step-father of Robert (Bobbie) Di Stefano and Gina Coppock (Tim Alexander). He was the adored grandpa of Simone Fernandez, Jessica Willis, Adriana Fernandez, Ryan Willis and Jesse Coppock. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia.
A native of Switzerland and 63-year resident of Santa Rosa, Paul could make people laugh in six languages. Seven if you included yodeling. He came to the USA in 1947, became a citizen and lived in Chicago until moving to Santa Rosa in 1956. One of the first dozen employees of Optical Coating Laboratory, Inc (OCLI), Paul retired in 1990 as a Senior Coating Technician. Paul spent retirement doing the things he loved most – camping with family, golfing with friends, dancing with his wife, gardening and most importantly, being the happy spirit of any gathering.
Friends and family are invited to a Chapel Liturgy Service on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA, 95409). Burial will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests donations to Heartland Hospice (3700 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 103, Santa Rosa, CA 95403), who were such a blessing during Paul's final weeks.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
