Paul Bernard Dix
March 7, 1932 - April 24, 2020
A Life Fully Lived
Paul Bernard Dix, devoted son, husband and father, loyal friend, dedicated insurance man and community servant, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 a month into his 88th year. Born March 7th, 1932 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Margaret and Jesse Dix in the midst of the Great Depression, Paul would be the only child of Margaret – as Jesse opted out of the family when Dad was two years old – leaving "Dixie" to raise Paul as best she could, on her own in difficult times.
Paul would spend his early youth between the family farm in Howard, Kansas and in Kansas City, Missouri where he and Margaret would share a single room in homes of various families where she served as nanny, cook and housemaid in order to get by until he was about five when she found work as a school teacher. The insecurities of that time, struggling in the city, would be soothed by Dad's stints on the family farm where he spent summers with Dad Brown, Uncle Paul, doting aunts and a bevy of mischievous cousins. Late in his life, as his short term memory failed him, he could recall details of those times with a stunning acuity that amazed us all!
During his youth, being somewhat "unsupervised" by a single mom, he got into some minor trouble – which did not go unnoticed by the Catholic priests where he and Margaret attended church. She was highly devoted to her religion and insisted Paul be at her side at every Mass, so, the priests got to know him and saw his potential. He was given the opportunity to attend De La Salle Military Academy (what would be known as a middle school today) tuition-free, where he straightened-out with the help of the Christian Brothers and channeled his energy into academics and basketball.
Margaret met and married Walter Clohse when Paul was about 13 and the family decided to move downstate to the Ozarks where they bought a small resort and bait business in Sunrise Beach. Paul attended Camdenton High School and continued his basketball in between the endless chores he helped with at "Dixie's Cottages". After graduating high school in 1949, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and spent his last summer on the farm in Howard before traveling west to report for basic training at Barstow. During basic, Paul excelled on the rifle team and became top marksman of his unit. Thankfully, his recruiter swayed him into an electronics repair path rather than sniper duty in Korea which enabled him to "see his mama again," after the war was over.
When Dad returned stateside, he went home to see "granny" and spend some time on the farm, then returned to California where he reunited with his father in the Bay Area and entered school at Contra Costa JC then onto to San Francisco State to earn a teaching credential. During this time, he met Jean Annabil, who was working in the admissions office at the JC. A courtship ensued and they were married in 1956. After working for Grandpa Annabil in his commercial laundry business while going to school, he landed his first teaching job at Kensington Elementary in Richmond teaching 2nd graders at the whopping salary of $17.40/day! Sons Stephen and Paul Jr. soon came along and Paul quickly realized that the life he envisioned for his present and future family was not going to be supported as a teacher, so, he moved his family north to Santa Rosa and began a career in securities for Schwabacher & Sons.
Those early years living on Idaho Drive brought along another son – David and finally a girl – Claudia. Dad embraced family activities which led us all to the YMCA and Indian Guides – which was the source of several years of father/son activities for "the boys" and got us all out of the house to give Mom and Claudia a break! Dad's involvement with the YMCA transcended Indian Guides and he became a member of the board and was instrumental in a major fund-raising effort which resulted in construction of a new facility on College Avenue.
Paul would move his family north to Healdsburg in 1966 where they attended St. Johns Church and the kids attended school. Dad coached basketball in the CYO league and the family befriended priests and nuns alike with many memorable Sunday dinners prepared by Mom with clergy present - requiring an elevated level of deportment from us kids!
In 1969, Paul was transferred to a branch manager job in Fresno with Blair & Company and the family pulled up stakes and headed south to live in the heat and fog of the San Joaquin valley for four formative and action-packed years. There we all embraced family camping, backpacking, trout fishing, bird hunting and Dad got involved with the YMCA again – joining the board and heading another successful fundraising campaign. With Dad leading the way, we made the most of that Fresno period of our lives but we always knew somehow that we would get back to Healdsburg. That happened in 1972 when tumult in the securities industry tossed Dad out of a job and we packed up the wagons once more (actually it was an Opperman & Son truck) and headed back to "Prune Country" (not quite the booming Wine Country of today quite yet!). With the return to Healdsburg, Dad embarked on a different career path with State Farm Insurance and he developed a real passion for this work which would see him to retirement. Again, the call to community service beckoned and after his insurance business was up and running, he was elected to a term on the City Council in 1979, taking a turn as mayor and spearheading the first serious campaign to bring a high-end hotelier to anchor the languishing west side of the Plaza.
Paul was not re-elected to second term on the council, which greatly disappointed him as he felt he still had a lot to contribute. But, as usual, he dusted himself off and concentrated on growing his insurance business. Paul and Jean divorced in 1985 and he married Shirley Baker two years later. They would retire in 1999 and move to San Diego then north to Eagle, Idaho in 2007 where they were together until his passing. Shirley provided amazing care-giving and unlimited patience with Dad in the last couple of years as his mind and body began to fail and he was able to stay at home until the very end. The Dix family is immensely grateful for the gift of Shirley and her two daughters, Nancy and Cathy – for their kindness towards Dad and support of their mom at a difficult time.
Paul is survived by Shirley, sons Steve and his wife Rosalind of Corvallis, OR, Paul Jr and grandson John Paul of Palm Desert, CA, David and wife Lisa of Sacramento, CA and daughter Claudia of Murfreesboro, TN with grandkids Ashley and Tyler and great grandsons Kristopher and Van. He was preceded in this life by Jean, Dave's first wife Debra and their son, JD. He is also greatly missed by his "second" family – Nancy and Larry Haviland, Cathy and Ken Tucker, Steve and Larry Baker and Janet Dore.
A memorial service has not yet been planned at this pandemic time, so, in the short term, please remember Dad in these ways: Toast him while enjoying an excellent bottle of Sonoma County wine – especially Cab. Be extra nice to a car salesman next time you are shopping for a new vehicle. And, if you're retired, do your shopping during the week so the working folks don't have to wait in line behind you! LOL, Dad, you had an awesome sense of humor 'till the very end!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020