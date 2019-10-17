Home

Paul Blank


1927 - 2019
Paul Blank Notice
Paul Blank
Paul Blank was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1924 and had a varied academic theatrical and therapeutic career. After service in France during the second world war, he enrolled in the prestigious New School for Social Research, where he studied drama and acting at its Dramatic Workshop under the celebrated German Director Erwin Piscator. Thereafter he graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in Anthropology and then from the University of Chicago with a M.A. in Social Work.
After extensive training at the Los Angeles Psychoanalytic Institute and the Washington School of Psychiatry and the Western Psychiatric Institute he was employed by the U.S. Public Health Service with assignment to the National Institute for Mental Health where he served with distinction until his retirement in health. Paul's interest in all aspects of learning were life long, always from the perspective of the human dignity and justice. He strived for a full realization emotionally and intellectually ,of human nature. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Blank and missed by his friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
