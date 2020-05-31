Paul Bradley Vereschagin

Paul Bradley Vereschagin unexpectedly passed away May 11, 2020.

Paul is survived by his father Vernon, wife Darcy, sons Bradley, Phil, Brian and his family, sister Carol, many relatives and wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his mother Joyce and sister Ann. He will be greatly missed.

As a child he was active in the Boy Scouts and 4-H, as well as working at the family ranch. As an adult, he left Orland and moved to Santa Rosa to start a career as a financial advisor. While there, he joined the Active 2030 Club # 50, a local chapter of an international children's charity organization. As a club member, he actively operated the heavy machinery for the construction of 3 playgrounds. Additionally, he enjoyed entertaining International club members and giving back to the community.

Paul was on the board of Summit State Bank, the 4H Club, and a longtime volunteer for the Santa Rosa Food Bank and other charitable organizations.

Paul also participated and partnered with his cousin Mike in a family farming corporation. They recently purchased and operated a larger prune dehydrator that would support additional growers.

Paul's foremost passion was fishing. He enjoyed fresh water fishing but his favorite was salt water fishing at Bodega Bay. He recently started a fishing charter business in La Paz, Mexico. His drive and passion will be missed. He was generous, loved entertaining and sharing special times with family and friends.

Until the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, there is no scheduled memorial service.



