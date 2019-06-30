|
|
Paul Brunner
Paul Brunner, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend, passed away at home in Santa Rosa on June 24th, 2019, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife Maria, son Mark, daughters Christina McDonald (Bruce) and Carolyn Mooneyham (Eric) and step-daughter Dawn Moore (Joe) as well as grandchildren Scott and Colleen McDonald, Walker and Sarah Mooneyham, and step-grandchildren Joey and Megan Moore. After serving in the Coast Guard in the Pacific during World War II, he settled in Woodland Hills, CA, raising his children with wife Dorothy, who died in 1999.
Services will be held July 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heartland Hospice Care would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019