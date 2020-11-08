Paul David Spikes

July 20, 1947 - October 19, 2020

If anyone knew David they knew four things, Don't call him Dave, Sparky was his best bud, he was born in Detroit and loved Sports.

David was born in Detroit to Helen Margaret and Paul Spikes (dec.) July 20, 1947. At a young age father Paul instilled a great love of sports, especially football, in David. While attending South Redford public schools near Detroit David was something of a local hero, excelling at football, wrestling and baseball. A few of the teams David was on went to the State Championships. After graduation from Thurston High, David attempted more education and played semi-pro football in Detroit, but the world called and David left without getting a degree (much to the chagrin of his mother).

He headed to California in "the great hippie migration of the '60s" After many and varied jobs, David found his perfect job with Freeman Decorating as a member of Local 510. He rose to the position of Foreman which suited his take charge personality. He made many cherished friends, keeping in touch even after retirement.

In retirement David and Laura moved from Belmont to Cotati, and wait, he became a gentleman farmer growing his own medicine.

David and Sparky were often seen around town on their Giants decorated scooter. David often said Sparky was either the child his Mother always wished on him or Grandmother Baker reincarnated; then smile and say, "either is fine".

Family and friends were very important to David. He was loyal and supportive to those he loved. His warm heart and concern for others earned him many friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years Laura, sisters Beth McKaig (Jack dec,) and Kathleen Spikes (Alison). Niece Heather McKaig, nephew John McKaig (Naomi), grandnieces Allie and Kelsey. He also leaves sisters-in-law, Rebecca Mitchell (children Adam, Alex, Melissa (Lexi and Lucas),Andrea Valenzuela (children Shebourne (Cindy), (Theo and Owen), Sterling and Kennedy) and Roberta Lucas (son Brandon, granddaughter Ariel), mother-in-law Connie Lucas, godson Aaron Nathanson, childhood friends Terry and Ralf as well as numerous relatives and close friends.

David loved all sports, especially the SF 49ers and Giants. He took great pride in their Super Bowl and World Series wins, especially 2012 over the Detroit Tigers (sorry family in Detroit).

David's life often resembled a Jimmy Buffet song. He often quoted, "If we couldn't laugh we would all go insane" and one of his favorites "Some of its magic, some of it's tragic, but I had a good life all the Way." And he did.

We thank Hospice by the Bay for assistance in his final days.

David was an organ donor, his corneas will help two people see.

David was cremated by the Neptune Society per his wishes. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no services. There will a celebration of David's Life in the Spring of 2021.

If you would like to honor David and/or Sparky, be kind to a chicken (Cotati joke) or have a cheeseburger in paradise.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store