Paul Dean (Jocko) Garzot
Paul Dean (Jocko) Garzot, 77 years old, passed away April 7, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.
He was the son of Paul and Belle Garzot. He was raised in Sebastopol and attended Analy High School, Santa Rosa JC and Sonoma State University.
He worked in the heavy construction industry in Sonoma and Marin counties, Hawaii and Washington.
He was an avid fly fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed taking road trips in his RV. One of his favorite things was to cook crab cioppino for family and friends using his dad's recipe.
He is survived by his beloved wife Judy Garzot, his loving children and step-children Jamie Garzot, Rory Garzot, Rob Etulain and Amy Garzot. He also was blessed with his grandchildren Brooke, Clayton and Matilda.
He is also survived by his sister Muriel Minkler.
His loving and fun personality will be missed by many friends and family.
At his request there will not be a service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020