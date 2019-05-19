|
Paul Garcia
Paul Garcia passed away April 29th, 2019, at age 73. Paul was born in Floresville, TX on February 6, 1946 to Manuel and Ramona Garcia. Paul was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Army from 1965 to 1971 earning several metals during his tour. In 1970, Paul met the love of his life, Linda. They were married on July 25, 1972 in Santa Rosa, CA where they settled and raised six children. Paul retired in 2002 after working 35 years as a machinist for Hewlett Packard. In 2004, Paul and Linda moved to Texas, returning to Northern California in 2008.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Manuel, Andrew, Dionico, Armando and a sister Alejandra all from Texas. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years Linda, children Tena (Kalawaia), Mary Ann (Justin), Latasha, Manual, Belinda (Jaime) and Jade. He also leaves behind brothers Steve (Connie), Daniel, Basillio Montes (Lisa), and sisters Silveria (Martin), Aurora and Ramona along with 16 grandchildren and so many beloved nieces and nephews living in Texas and California.
In honor of his wishes, no service will be held. At a later date, Paul will be taken back home to Texas to rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019