Paul Hentz

October 14, 1949 - October 22, 2020

Paul Leon Hentz passed away peacefully at home on October 22nd, 2020. If you were to ask him to reflect on his life, he would have told you it had been "Rockin"! Even with years of battling health issues and the loss of his home to the 2017 fires, he always had a positive outlook and a smile on his face.

Born in Norwood, MA October 14th, 1949 to Shirley and Leon Hentz, his family moved to Pomona, CA where as a teen, he discovered his love of surfing. He attended Garey High School and graduated in 1967.

Paul was a Sergeant in the US Airforce during the Vietnam War, serving four years, where he learned his trade in aircraft structural repair. He later moved to Sonoma County and made his home in Santa Rosa.

A fixture at the Sonoma County Airport, he continued his career in structural repair for Sis-Q Flying Services, Aerocrafters, and Redwood Aviation. In 1991 he joined REACH Air Medical Service, where his passion became transforming helicopters and fixed wing aircraft into EMS transports. A master at "metal bending" and fabrication, he was revered throughout the industry for his skills and talent and loved sharing his knowledge with others. Due to health issues, he retired early from his REACH family in 2014.

A well loved member of the tight knit aviation community, he was fondly known by his co-workers and friends as Stud, Pony, Muffin, Pauly and The Tin Man. He will mostly be remembered for his kind heart, big smile, witty catch phrases and his ability to make everyone he met feel special.

A man of many talents, he loved woodworking, camping, fishing, model aircrafting and lending a hand to anyone in need.

Survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Teresa (Venturi), his daughters Nichole (Peter) Skalski, and Erin Hentz. Granddaughter Stella (Skalski), sisters DonnaLee Kerwin and Joann (Steve) Nolan, nephews and niece Casey and Brian Kerwin, Stephen (Jeanette) and Gina Cowan, and his favorite mother in-law, Jane Mom.

Because his one wish was that we remember him with smiles on our faces and hugs that can be felt, a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a safer date.

Donations in his memory can be made to Heartland Hospice of Santa Rosa.



