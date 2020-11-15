1/1
Paul Hentz
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Hentz
October 14, 1949 - October 22, 2020
Paul Leon Hentz passed away peacefully at home on October 22nd, 2020. If you were to ask him to reflect on his life, he would have told you it had been "Rockin"! Even with years of battling health issues and the loss of his home to the 2017 fires, he always had a positive outlook and a smile on his face.
Born in Norwood, MA October 14th, 1949 to Shirley and Leon Hentz, his family moved to Pomona, CA where as a teen, he discovered his love of surfing. He attended Garey High School and graduated in 1967.
Paul was a Sergeant in the US Airforce during the Vietnam War, serving four years, where he learned his trade in aircraft structural repair. He later moved to Sonoma County and made his home in Santa Rosa.
A fixture at the Sonoma County Airport, he continued his career in structural repair for Sis-Q Flying Services, Aerocrafters, and Redwood Aviation. In 1991 he joined REACH Air Medical Service, where his passion became transforming helicopters and fixed wing aircraft into EMS transports. A master at "metal bending" and fabrication, he was revered throughout the industry for his skills and talent and loved sharing his knowledge with others. Due to health issues, he retired early from his REACH family in 2014.
A well loved member of the tight knit aviation community, he was fondly known by his co-workers and friends as Stud, Pony, Muffin, Pauly and The Tin Man. He will mostly be remembered for his kind heart, big smile, witty catch phrases and his ability to make everyone he met feel special.
A man of many talents, he loved woodworking, camping, fishing, model aircrafting and lending a hand to anyone in need.
Survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Teresa (Venturi), his daughters Nichole (Peter) Skalski, and Erin Hentz. Granddaughter Stella (Skalski), sisters DonnaLee Kerwin and Joann (Steve) Nolan, nephews and niece Casey and Brian Kerwin, Stephen (Jeanette) and Gina Cowan, and his favorite mother in-law, Jane Mom.
Because his one wish was that we remember him with smiles on our faces and hugs that can be felt, a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a safer date.
Donations in his memory can be made to Heartland Hospice of Santa Rosa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 14, 2020
You were a very special friend in my career.... loved talking with you about surfing and racing.... RIP my friend... we have it from here...gt
Greg Taylor
November 13, 2020
Paul, your smile, laughter and joking around leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts. The love you had for your family was the ultimate blessing in their lives. God bless you and hope you’re catching the best waves ever. Karen
Karen Hively
Friend
November 13, 2020
Paul Hentz...the world will never be the same...you will always be our neighborhood hero...rest easy Paul...❤
Lynn Derrick
Friend
November 13, 2020
I am proud to have been able to call Paul a good friend. To say he’ll be missed is an understatement. My heart goes out to him and his family. Just know he has touched and made an impact on so many peoples lives. Dude, you rock! ❤
Greg
Friend
November 13, 2020
Truly a gem who will be sorely missed. His smile is etched in my memory forever.
Jenny Ponzo
Friend
November 12, 2020
Where do start? Uncle Bubba was the best. I have so many memories from my whole childhood to adulthood but the most special moment was when he became my sons godfather. I will miss all the barbecues and putting makeup on him when he would fall asleep. Lol. He was patient and kind and loving and will be missed so much. I love you Uncle Bubba, You Rock!!!
Kami Holguin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved