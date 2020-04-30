|
|
Paul Hutchings
July 29th,1943 - April 15th,2020
Paul Raymond Hutchings July 29,1943-April 15,2020 Paul Raymond Hutchings, 76, long time resident of Sonoma County and more recently of Seattle, Washington, passed away at Swedish Medical Center on April 15th, 2020, of COVID-19. Born on July 29th, 1943 in Arlington, Virginia, he was the son of Paul Raymond Hutchings and Lorna Mae Backey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lynn Cherry. A retired Real Estate Broker and Developer, Paul had a contemplative and authentic nature. He had a lifelong love of learning and a keen interest in philosophy and astronomy. He was comfortable being with himself and was selective about who he let into his life. When you became one of Paul's people, you knew that he cared about you deeply, celebrated your achievements and felt your sorrows. He had a way of listening without ego and helping you find your pathway. As a father he took pride in exposing his daughter to new things, giving her the tools to problem sole, think outside the box and be true to herself. He didn't care to be a leader but he often was one. He'd think of something creative or fun to do and if you wanted to join him you could. He was awed by the beauty of the national parks and hiked and bicycled through many of them. He loved to take long scenic drives while cranking up the radio to the likes of Elton John and Willie Nelson. He had an impressive collection of shark's teeth that he gathered while combing the beaches of Virginia, California, Florida and Cape Cod. In this earlier years Paul invested a great deal of time and energy to promote the protection of the Point Reyes National Seashore and the wetlands of the North Bay. He is survived by his wife Judith Hutchings, daughter Tiffany Hutchings, Megan Yount, grandson Jude, niece Laura Comer along with many more nieces and nephews.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020