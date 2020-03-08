Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Paul Buttke
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Petaluma Elks Lodge
2105 So. McDowell Blvd.
Petaluma, CA
Paul Joel Buttke


1937 - 2020
Paul Joel Buttke Notice
Paul Joel Buttke
Born October 6, 1937 in Buffalo, ND and died February 28, 2020 in Petaluma, CA. Class of 1955 Valley City, ND, ND National Guard Company 6, US Navy USS Ticonderoga 6MCRU 1, honorable discharge. Settled in Valley City, ND, met future wife, Charlene Mae Rue, settled in Petaluma, CA. Had four children, Curtis Paul, Greg, Brenda, Jeffery. Grandchildren, Angelia, Nick, Sarah, David, Tyler, Joel, Tessa, Sean, Sierra Rose. Great grandchildren, Cameron, Alexander Joel, Caelynn and Aubrey Mae. Leaves behind his sister, Pat Ley. Preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Neil Buttke and parents, Pete and Esther Buttke. Worked in paving for Operating Engineers Local #3 and retired and 50 years. Then worked Old Adobe School District and enjoyed seeing grandchildren at school and ball games.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from Noon to 4:00 PM at the Petaluma Elks Lodge, 2105 So. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
