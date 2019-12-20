Home

Paul K. Sutliff
Paul K. Sutliff , age 60, passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 8th, 2019. Son of the late Roderick and Kathleen Sutliff, Paul was a resident of Sonoma County for over 40 years. He is survived by his four children Melissa Rio, Michael Sutliff, Eric Sutliff and Laura Sutliff and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt Susan Nelson, his six siblings Thomas Sutliff, Michael Sutliff, Tricia McCarten, Mark Sutliff, James Sutliff, Kathleen Colsen and many , many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul will be remembered for his infectious laugh and his kind heart.
A celebration of life will be January 26th at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
