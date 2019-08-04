|
|
Paul Vincent Dito
February 5, 1940 - June 8, 2019
Paul Vincent Dito passed away in June after a long illness in Petaluma, California. He was the son of the late Vincent J. Dito and Jean M. Dito. He is survived by brothers Raymond, Austin, and Michael; sisters Jeannette, and Marilyn; children Dan (Sheila), Nicole Barnes, and Rian Reese; grandchildren Chris, John, Vincent, Hannah, Stephanie, and Lauren; great grandchildren Giovanni, Rose, Elliot, and Kaysen; predeceased by brothers Richard and Dennis and grandson Zane Dixon.
Paul was born and raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco. He attended St. Anne's grammar school and Marin Catholic High School. He worked in the produce market on Sansome St., then joined utility PG&E where he worked when transferred to West Sonoma County. After living in Petaluma for several years, he moved his family to Cazadero where he lived until recently on Fort Ross Rd.
Paul was a River Rat. He loved the rugged Sonoma Coast, the creeks, the redwoods, and the locals who populated the highways and byways of west county. As a child and a teenager, he loved the time spent during the annual vacations to Brookhouse in Caz, where he and his many brothers shed the trappings of urban life for the unshorn life of Austin Creek and its surroundings. Murrays Pool was the scene of endless summer fun. In later years, he spent more time in Duncans Mills and Guerneville. Paul could wield a chainsaw with skill, but could also sit at a table and create delicate pieces of jewelry, a trait passed on by his dad.
Paul was an active abalone diver, spending time at Fort Ross cove, searching for the elusive mollusk. He enjoyed camping with his friends in the Sonoma Gold Diggers who went into the Sierra foothills annually to wash gravels seeking "color" in the pan. During his final years, he was supported by many friends and family. Paul remained steadfast and resolved until the end. The family is grateful for the assistance of Shelley Olson, his close friend.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held on August 10 at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Duncans Mills at 1 p.m. Bring a side dish if you wish.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019