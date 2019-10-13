|
Paul William Edstrom
April 14, 1916 - September 16, 2019
At 103 years of age, Paul William Edstrom passed away peacefully surrounded by close family. Paul was a devoted Christian, loving husband and father, successful business owner and a loyal friend to many. He was good-natured, generous, kind and ambitious throughout his long and bountiful life. Born in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Ellen Edstrom, Paul had an older brother, Donald Edstrom. After graduating from Augustana College in 1938, majoring in Public Relations/Music, Paul went on to serve in the US Navy as a Reserve Lieutenant from 1942 - 1946. Returning from service, he began his career with Better Homes and Gardens, then worked in sales at Block and Kuhl, a furniture and carpeting company in Davenport, IA. He married H. Marilyn Whitman, his wife of 67 years, whom he met in college. Paul started a prosperous retail carpet and furnishing business, Carpets by Edstrom. Throughout the years in Moline, he was a dedicated Rotarian (for over 60 years including Santa Rosa), and served as President. Paul was also strongly active in his community, serving many years as President of the Moline School board, and as a board and choir member at First Lutheran Church. He was also a creative builder and general contractor for his family home in Moline, a summer A-frame at Lake Geneva, WI and a condo development. When Paul retired in 1979, he and Marilyn moved to Santa Rosa to enjoy the beauty of the area and mild weather. They built a home in Oakmont where together they enjoyed golf, bridge, the Santa Rosa Symphony, volunteering and making new friends. Paul obtained his California Real Estate License and worked for McBride Realty for several years. He and Marilyn were avid travelers, visiting Japan, Sweden, Thailand, South Africa, and many European countries. They were active members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. After Marilyn passed away in 2005, Paul moved into Oakmont Gardens, where he made many friends and enjoyed an active lifestyle, which included lawn bowling, watercolor painting, cribbage, and exercising at the fitness center. In 2017, he moved to Green Acres Manor. Paul is survived by five adoring children, John Edstrom (Maureen Leahy) of Chico, CA; Linda Edstrom of Mechanicsburg, PA; Karen Parish of Santa Rosa, CA; Paul Edstrom (Anne) of Poway, CA and Tom Edstrom (Amy) of Mechanicsville, VA and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakmont Golf Club Saturday, November 2, at 3:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed in his memory to the Santa Rosa Valley of the Moon Rotary club.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019