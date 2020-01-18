|
|
Paul Williamsen
September 16, 1934 - January 12, 2020
Paul Alan Williamsen, 85, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Mourning his loss are his wife, Lynn; step-daughters Linda Seiffert, Cindy Clark, Rebecca Verhoeff (Robert) and Aimee Neal (Greg); sisters Kathleen O'Brien and Margie (Ernie) Cabral; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Paul Williamsen Jr.; his mother, Frances (Pellascio) Williamsen; father, Emil Williamsen; brothers Jack Williamsen, Bob (Joyce) Williamsen, and Curley Williamsen.
He was a classic car enthusiast and never met a piece of junk he didn't love. He formed many devoted and life-long friendships and he will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020