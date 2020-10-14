Thomas (Tom) William Ferriola Paula Ann Ferriola (Ridilla)

Thomas (Tom) William Ferriola passed away on 17 September 2020 at his home in Petaluma, CA.

Tom was born on 30 January 1959 in Chester, PA to Frank and Ruth (Linvill) Ferriola. He graduated from William Penn High School in New Castle, DE in 1977 and completed his AA with Highest Honors at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2015. While bravely serving the US Army overseas in West Berlin, Tom met Paula Ridilla, whom he married on 25 August 1980.

Tom spent much of his life working with computers for Wang Labs and the Sonoma County Superior Courts. He later taught technology in the Old Adobe Union School District and Petaluma adult education. He had a passion for Philadelphia sports, auto racing, music, and rocketry. But there was nothing in life he loved so much as his wife, Paula, and his family.

Tom is survived by his father, Frank Ferriola of New Castle, DE. He is also survived by siblings: Lynn Cherry (Don) of Murrells Inlet, SC; Frank Ferriola (Vivian) of Highlands Ranch, CO; Karyn Grainger (Mike) of Newark, DE, and by his children: Peter Ferriola (Amy) of Kent, WA; Cassandra Ferriola of Fremont, CA; Madison Ferriola (Josh Gray) of Madelia, MN; Samantha Ferriola of Petaluma, CA; Juliana Plummer (Darren) of St. Augustine, FL, and his grandchildren: Luca and Tobias Plummer and Jane Gray.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



Paula Ann Ferriola (Ridilla) passed away in her Petaluma home on 18 September 2020.

Paula was born at Fort Dix, NJ to the late Paul and Helen (Guarino) Ridilla on 20 February 1955. She graduated from Petaluma High School in 1973 and earned an AA at Allan Hancock College in 1975. She proudly served as a Russian Linguist for the US Army in West Berlin, where she married Thomas Ferriola on 25 August 1980.

Paula loved the Oakland Athletics, NASA, music, and animals, but her passion was working with children. While doting on her own five children, she occasionally worked part-time in retail. When her children were older, she went on to work in Kids Care at Sonoma Mountain Elementary.

Paula is survived by her sister, Maria Hamm (Lorrin Ngum) of Petaluma, CA. She is also survived by her children: Peter Ferriola (Amy) of Kent, WA; Cassandra Ferriola of Fremont, CA; Madison Ferriola (Josh Gray) of Madelia, MN; Samantha Ferriola of Petaluma, CA; Juliana Plummer (Darren) of St. Augustine, FL. And her beloved grandchildren: Luca and Tobias Plummer and Jane Gray.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



