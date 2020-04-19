|
|
Paula Geraldine (Petrucci) Wertz
Paula Geraldine (Petrucci) Wertz passed peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Rohnert Park, CA, after fighting multiple illnesses. She was born on March 30, 1946 to Marguerite (Fric) and Ateo Petrucci, in Redwood City, CA, and spent her early life in East Palo Alto, starting elementary school in Menlo Park.
Paula graduated from Buchser High School in Santa Clara in 1964 after which she trained in medical assisting. She transitioned into banking and was employed at Redwood Credit Union, leaving as Senior Loan Officer in 2003. She capped her career with Sonoma Federal Credit Union, retiring in 2006. Sonoma County was her home for over 50 years, residing in Petaluma, Forestville, Santa Rosa, and Windsor.
Paula married Richard Gebhardt in 1965, and divorced in 1967.
In 1968, Paula married Raymond E. Wertz; their marriage endured until his death in 1997. Paula and Ray owned Ray's Cafe in Santa Rosa. Their establishment on Sebastopol Road had a local, loyal customer base for many years.
Paula was a loving family member whose skills included cooking and gardening. She supplied vegetables to family and friends throughout the summer and made time to deliver items to those who awaited her annual canned specialties.
During her career she mentored younger colleagues in the banking field, and after retirement maintained close friendships with many, savoring frequent social engagements with them. Later in life Paula pursued fine art and became a very good painter. Proud of her work, she looked forward to art classes and projects. A caring neighbor, it was not unusual for her to juggle trips to their doctors' appointments, dentists, drug stores, nail and beauty salons. Known for her laugh, she was generous with her time, humor and affection. Those fortunate enough to have known her always mention her abundant and hearty laugh. Greater than these attributes, Paula will be remembered for her love of family, in particular her grandchildren.
Paula was predeceased by her husband, Ray, her daughters, Lisa R. Lane and Tami N. Wertz, and her brother, Peter J. Petrucci. She is survived by her son, Richard Gebhardt, Jr., son-in-law, James (Valdete) Lane and her four grandchildren, Cameron (Kaitlyn) Lane, MacKenzie (Chris) Clark, Colin Lane, and Noah Koop; and her brother, Robert (Linda) Petrucci. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, nieces/nephew, numerous cousins, and a large circle of friends and colleagues.
In keeping with Paula's wishes, there will be no funeral service. She requested a memorial party with the family, friends and food she loved most, the date for which will be announced after the Shelter-in-Place order has been lifted.
Those wishing to memorialize Paula may do so by contributing to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020