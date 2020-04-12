Home

With deepest sorrow, we announce that on April 1, 2020, we lost our beloved Paula, 72, who passed away peacefully at home from natural causes. She is survived by her cherished husband John, her loving children Sheila (Rich), Ray (Katherine), her step children, and treasured grandchildren. Some of her passions were cooking, gardening, flowers, traveling and animals. She will be remembered for being a strong woman who loved wholeheartedly. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County in Paula's name. In honor of her wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
