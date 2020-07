Pauline Fechter GuanellaAugust 1, 1920 - June 12, 2020Our wonderful Mom/Grandma has been a huge influence on our lives and we are so appreciative! Pauline Guanella made her transition a month and a half from being 100 years old. She always said she had a great life and we are so happy that she felt this way! Paula Guanella, Casey and Chelsea Cambra her daughter and Grandchildren.If you would like to make a donation in Pauline's name you may send to pinestreetfoundation.org