Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon peacefully passed away at the age of 104.
One of nine children, she was born on June 7, 1915 to George and Margarita Edgar in Santa Ana, Philippines.
She was a loving, caring mother to George (Anne), James (Carol), Douglas and Roseanne (George). Sadly, two of her sons, George and Douglas preceded her in death.
Pearl is survived by two younger brothers, Chester Herman Edgar (Sybil) and George William Edgar (Paz). She leaves numerous grandchildren Sandy (Rick), Diane (Ken), Lisa, Daniel (Stephanie), Casey (Allison) and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, T.J., Jacob and Pearl and great great grandchildren Makenzey and Carley. She is also survived by so many nieces, nephews and close friends whom she loved dearly.
She was a survivor of World War II. Her husband, Staff Sergeant James Arnold, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, was killed in action.
She arrived in San Francisco in 1945 and made it her home until 1982 when she moved to Novato and subsequently to Santa Rosa in 2013.
Pearl was the matriarch of the Edgar family. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She was a beautiful, strong, loving woman who will be greatly missed.
A service to honor Pearl's life is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Pearl Herndon to the Shaw Center for Memory Care, 987 Airway Court, PO Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402
www.srcharities.com.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019