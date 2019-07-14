Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1244 St. Francis Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon Notice
Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Pearl Cecilia Edgar Herndon peacefully passed away at the age of 104.
One of nine children, she was born on June 7, 1915 to George and Margarita Edgar in Santa Ana, Philippines.
She was a loving, caring mother to George (Anne), James (Carol), Douglas and Roseanne (George). Sadly, two of her sons, George and Douglas preceded her in death.
Pearl is survived by two younger brothers, Chester Herman Edgar (Sybil) and George William Edgar (Paz). She leaves numerous grandchildren Sandy (Rick), Diane (Ken), Lisa, Daniel (Stephanie), Casey (Allison) and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, T.J., Jacob and Pearl and great great grandchildren Makenzey and Carley. She is also survived by so many nieces, nephews and close friends whom she loved dearly.
She was a survivor of World War II. Her husband, Staff Sergeant James Arnold, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, was killed in action.
She arrived in San Francisco in 1945 and made it her home until 1982 when she moved to Novato and subsequently to Santa Rosa in 2013.
Pearl was the matriarch of the Edgar family. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She was a beautiful, strong, loving woman who will be greatly missed.
A service to honor Pearl's life is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Pearl Herndon to the Shaw Center for Memory Care, 987 Airway Court, PO Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402
www.srcharities.com.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now