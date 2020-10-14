Pedro Cano CuevasOur hearts are broken at the sudden loss of Pedro (Peter) Cano Cuevas who died on October 4, 2020 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by the love of his life, Melanie, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00AM with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 beginning at 2:00PM, with a Rosary Service at 6:00PM.