Pedro Cano Cuevas
Our hearts are broken at the sudden loss of Pedro (Peter) Cano Cuevas who died on October 4, 2020 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by the love of his life, Melanie, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00AM with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 beginning at 2:00PM, with a Rosary Service at 6:00PM.