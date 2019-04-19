|
Peggy Gobar Wilson
Peggy Gobar Wilson, age 94, was a true California girl, born on January 20, 1925, in Hollywood to Walter and Rene Parsons and passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 in her Santa Rosa home. She was raised in Beverly Hills, received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Master's degree from USC. Peggy taught high school and college until 1951, when she married her first husband, Dr Robert F Gobar, who predeceased her in 1996. They raised four children both in San Francisco and Cloverdale areas. Peggy was blessed to have found her second love, Col Charles A Wilson, whom she married in 1999. Throughout her life, she volunteered and served for many organizations including several PTA's; various Medical Auxiliaries at the city, county, state and national levels; Pi Beta Phi; and others. Peggy lead a very adventurous life and loved to travel, and travel she did...having been to every continent and visiting some locations multiple times. Peggy is survived by her husband: Charles; her children: Glenna, Francine and husband Dennis, Franklin and wife Barbara, Glen and wife Anne; and her grandchildren: Ryan, Alyssa and Luke.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring, contact the family for date/location. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95401, in Peggy's memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019