|
|
Penelope "Penny"
McKiernan Klavinger
It is with great sadness that the family of Penelope ("Penny") McKiernan Klavinger announce that she died peacefully at home surrounded by her family January 16, 2019 at the age of 77 after a courageous ten year battle with cancer. Penny was born November 7, 1941 in Longmont, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents, Penelope Tiffin and step-father Homer Butz and husbands Ronald Klavinger and John J. Falduto, along with her sister Pamela McKiernan. Penny was a dear friend and mentor to many and was proud to see those whose lives she touched blossom and succeed. Penny was a country girl at heart and found great joy in working on projects in and around her house and yard when not enjoying time with friends and family. She was actively involved in many organizations over the years, most notably The Boy Scouts of America, P.E.O., Canine Companions for Independence and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, among others. Throughout her life, Penny led by example and touched many with her caring, kindness and compassion. Penny will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her. In addition to her son John Falduto and daughters Penelope ("Poppy") Enos and Jennie Falduto, Penny is also survived by another daughter, Cheri Rubio, as well as seven grandchildren and many dear friends.
On Penny's behalf, we wish to thank all of the staff at the Oncology Department at Kaiser Permanente as well as the gentle care that was provided to her by Heartland Hospice Services towards the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in her memory be given to Canine Companions for Independence, the Sonoma County Humane Society or the Saint Joseph's Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019