Penny Ann Green
1948 - 2020
Penny Ann Green
December 9, 1948 - May 12, 2020
Penny Ann Green, born in Baltimore, Maryland, December 9, 1948, died May 12, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA, age 71. She passed peacefully, with her sister by her side.
A bona fide child of the Flower Power Generation, Penny was a self-professed hippie, living a long and vibrant life full of music, friends, and fun. Always interested in social justice and improving the plight of the underdog, the bra-burning, anti-war marcher of the sixties became the Bernie supporter of 2016/2020.
Never one to like being told what to do, she spent the majority of her career running her own business in custom embroidery. She was proud to count among her clients major television and movie productions. In her retirement, Penny became passionately involved in political causes, including significant volunteer efforts during the 2008 Obama campaign, and vocal protest of the Trump administration.
In 2008, Penny adopted an abandoned dog, Max, a stunning Husky mix who became her best friend and the apple of her eye. Choosing not to have children of her own, she loved Max like a son. While he will undoubtedly miss her greatly, Max is now reunited with his rescue "sister" Zoe, and Penny would be happy to see how they play like the puppies they used to be.
Penny is survived by sister Pam, brother-in-law Walter, nephew Jeremy, and canine son Max. Her last few years were spent in chronic pain and limitation, and her days would have been much less cheerful without the friends who were there with her until the very end: BFF Morgan, Cecile, Stevie, Jennifer & Mikey, Christy, and Motorcycle Mike. Penny thanks you all!
Many thanks also to the nurses, doctors and staff at Sutter Hospital where Penny spent most of the last three months and where she received exceptional care.
No services are planned.

Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
