Perry Keaton
September 3, 1946 - April 17, 2019
Perry was born in Hollywood and raised in Burbank. He is survived by his partner and best friend Kathy Eastman; children David Keaton and Kristin Keaton Rumba (Steven), his brother Richard, and an adopted family in Chile. He served in the US Army and spent 14 months in Vietnam. He had several careers but since moving to Santa Rosa in 1996 he has worked in and around the funeral industry. He loved people and to him no one was a stranger. He loved his trips to Chile as much as they loved having him there, even though there was a language barrier he never let that stop him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday March 27, 2019 at 3:00P.M. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. Private inurnment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019