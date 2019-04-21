Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Keaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Keaton


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Perry Keaton Notice
Perry Keaton
September 3, 1946 - April 17, 2019
Perry was born in Hollywood and raised in Burbank. He is survived by his partner and best friend Kathy Eastman; children David Keaton and Kristin Keaton Rumba (Steven), his brother Richard, and an adopted family in Chile. He served in the US Army and spent 14 months in Vietnam. He had several careers but since moving to Santa Rosa in 1996 he has worked in and around the funeral industry. He loved people and to him no one was a stranger. He loved his trips to Chile as much as they loved having him there, even though there was a language barrier he never let that stop him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday March 27, 2019 at 3:00P.M. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. Private inurnment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now