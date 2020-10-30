Peter Anthony Brand

February 27, 1931 - September 22, 2020

Peter Brand passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Santa Rosa, California, on September 22, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1931, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. After high school he trained as a radio operator for the Dutch Navy, which afforded him the opportunity to visit many parts of the world. He came to the United States and settled in San Francisco in the late 1950s, where he would live the rest of his life, working in the building trade until his retirement in the 1990s. He met his future wife Dorothy (Wallace) in 1964 and the couple went on to have two daughters.

Peter enjoyed camping and hiking along the California coast and frequent trips back to the Netherlands. He often recounted happy memories of his childhood and youth in Amsterdam. He also was greatly influenced by the events of World War II. He loved people and particularly enjoyed his family and grandchildren. His smile and humor is a sad loss for all of us and we surely miss him.

The family of Peter Brand wishes to extend their gratitude to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice for helping us through a difficult time.

Peter is survived by his ex-wife Dorothy; daughters, Kristine Brand and Heidi (Travis) Rush; granddaughters Lorelei, Ariel, Trinity and Lia; two sisters, Nora (Bert) Roest, and Irene Akaaya-Brand; and his sister-in-law Laurie.Vazquez.



