Peter Charles Musso
Peter Charles Musso, 96, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa on October 24, 2020. He was born in Petaluma in 1924, the son of Italian immigrants, John and Gemma Musso. Peter is survived by his two daughters, Julia (Bob) Bowles and Melissa James; six grandchildren, Audreanna, Erica, Angela, Jack, Coleman, and Chad; and his sister Angie Fredericks, along with his niece Susan (Michel), and nephews Owen (Karen) and John (Robyn), and their families; he is also survived by his sweet little Yorkie princess, Bella. Pete served as a Sergeant in the US Army in the Asian Pacific Theater in World War 2. He also was the Drum Major in the US Army Band and always spoke with pride about the time led the band in front of General MacArthur. He was extremely proud to have served his Country. Peter Musso was a gentle, generous, renaissance man. He was a jazz musician who played the accordion and the piano. As a young man after returning from the war, Peter opened the original Little Hill Italian Restaurant and Supper Club in Petaluma. It is there that he met the stunning Ann Greco, then of San Francisco, who would later become his wife. People from all over the Bay Area frequented The Little Hill and Peter was always happy to tell the story of when movie actor Lloyd Bridges came in and ate at his restaurant. His gourmet, Italian cooking was an incredible gift from which family and friends benefited. He and Ann enjoyed entertaining guests in their home and cooking for friends, family, and neighbors was one of Pete's biggest joys. His spaghetti gravy is legendary and is almost impossible to mimic as Pete would go mushroom hunting and the wild mushroom flavor can't easily be duplicated. After a very successful run with the restaurant, Peter started his own business as a masonry contractor. Peter's custom masonry work can be seen throughout Sonoma County at businesses and residences. Peter was artistic and handy. He remodeled the family home of 48 years, which was always showcase-worthy with its eye-catching exterior brickwork, four beautiful fireplaces, stunning flowers, and plentiful vegetable gardens. Pete was a gifted tree grafter. He had fruit trees with up to five different fruits growing on one tree. As the masonry business is very physical, Peter turned to the Sonoma County Building Department and became a Building Inspector. Everyone loved Pete. He was friendly and fair. Peter retired in 1995. Peter and Ann enjoyed taking Princess Cruises. Peter was a loyal, attentive husband to Ann for 59 years of marriage and an incredible father to his daughters whom he adored. He was a true gentleman. Private family Interment was held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park on November tenth. We hope to have a Celebration of Life to honor Peter when COVID restrictions are lifted. Special thanks to Peter's caregivers over the years. In lieu of flowers — if desired, please donate to your favorite charity
, in Peter's name.