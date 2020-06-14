Peter Christopher TeahanPeter ("Pete") Christopher Teahan born in San Francisco, California in 1962, son of Peter Christopher Teahan and Ruth Bridget Teahan, passed away in Santa Rosa, California, on June 8, 2020. He was 58. Diagnosed with atrial fibrillation at age 38, Pete died suddenly at his home from complications of the disease. He is survived by his siblings Mary Ann Teahan, Patricia (Greg) Bowlby, Cathy Teahan, Susan Teahan, and Stephanie Teahan; his niece Stephanie Kuhlman and nephews Brendan Kuhlman, Michael Kuhlman, and John "Jack" Bowlby; and his dear companion Karen Siroky. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and many aunts and uncles.All through his life, Pete was known for his athletic abilities. He started playing basketball for Our Lady of Mercy in Daly City during his elementary school years and continued through his senior year at Sonora High School. He took up golf in his 20s, transferring his love of basketball to a passion for golf. He often carried around a golf club to practice his swing and played the game whenever he got the chance with relatives, friends, and work colleagues. Professionally, Pete was an insurance adjuster for 30 years. According to his colleagues at Fireman's Fund/Allianz, he was very well-liked, highly regarded, and known for his humor and awesome golf skills.From the time of his father's death in 1981, Pete was always there for his mother and sisters, and he cherished his niece and nephews from the day they were born. Because of his devotion to his family, he was and forever will be our hero. Our love for him is immense, and the loss of him a tragedy for us.A public Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1 Elmwood Drive, Daly City, California. Family and friends are invited for a visitation at the church from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the Mass. If attending the funeral, you are required to wear a facemask because of COVID-19. The church has demarcated the pews for six feet of social distancing. The family understands if COVID-19 concerns keep you from attending. A private burial ceremony will follow the Mass.