Peter David Mello
Peter David Mello was born on February 16, 1956 in San Rafael, CA. Pete was born with a spirit larger than life and a heart to match. We were all blessed to know and love him. He passed away suddenly on April 3rd, 2019.
Pete was a devoted husband to Linda, his wife of 34 years, and an incredible father to Joe and Chris. Pete was the son to the late Joe and Bobbie Mello, brother to Michael Mello (Jim), the late Thomas Mello (Liz), Mindy Ahern (Terry), and Barbara Streckfus (Ken); as well as the son-in-law to Normand and Lucy Peno, brother-in-law to Leonard Peno (Audrey), Michael Peno (Donna), and Steven Peno (George). Pete is survived by his nine nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own. Pete will be missed deeply by his many relatives.
Pete grew up in Santa Venetia where he started his career at the age of 18 with Rock Island Foods. Recognized for his business savvy and work ethic, he was promoted to president. Pete's career grew quickly as he was known and loved in the food industry for his brilliant mind and wonderful personality. He worked as the Western Regional Vice President for Snyder's-Lance, and recently retired from a long, successful career.
In 1982, Pete met the love of his life Linda Peno. They married on September 15th, 1984. Pete will be remembered for his unending love of his wife and family, dedication to his inspiring career, vibrant social life, love of animals, and helping others. Pete's hobbies included "his baby," a bright yellow 1970 GTO, and his garden whose abundance he shared with friends and family. We will never forget Pete's love for big family barbecues where Pete was in charge of the grill. Pete will be deeply missed by his family who adored him for his generosity, great sense of humor, and the loving nicknames he gave to all of us. Pete left so many loved ones, but is now reunited in heaven with his parents, brother, and so many others that loved him.
Donations may be made to the . If you would like to join us for the celebration of Peter Mello's life please email [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019