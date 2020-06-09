Peter G. Rich

Peter G. Rich died May 28, 2020, aged 76, at home in Petaluma. Born December 5, 1943 in Urbana, Ill, and raised in Cherry Hill, N.J., he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Walke 1962-1966. He attended Rutgers University on the G.I. Bill and worked for 20 years as a computer systems engineer at Bank of America in San Francisco and Tokyo. For a second career, he taught at Santa Rosa Jr College. He loved volunteering at the Bodega Marine Laboratory and attending lifelong learning classes at SSU. He is survived by his beloved wife Junko of Petaluma, daughter Motoko, grandchildren Noe and Ren, son-in-law Mark Topping of Tokyo and sister Joellyn Cattell of Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.



