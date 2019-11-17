|
|
Peter J. DeCarlo
92, of Petaluma, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 13, 2019. In the three years Pete lived in Petaluma he made many friends and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to his caregivers, Nahata, Marie, Tasia and Cherly who took such great care of him. A celebration of life Mass will be held on November 22 at 10 am at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Ave., Chico. Donations can be made to Hospice of Petaluma, Petaluma People Services Center or First Tee.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019