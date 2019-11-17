Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
For more information about
Peter DeCarlo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Divine Savior Catholic Church
566 E. Lassen Ave.
Chico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DeCarlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. DeCarlo


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. DeCarlo Notice
Peter J. DeCarlo
92, of Petaluma, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 13, 2019. In the three years Pete lived in Petaluma he made many friends and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to his caregivers, Nahata, Marie, Tasia and Cherly who took such great care of him. A celebration of life Mass will be held on November 22 at 10 am at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Ave., Chico. Donations can be made to Hospice of Petaluma, Petaluma People Services Center or First Tee.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -