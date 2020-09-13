Peter John LaMonicaJanuary 20, 1944 - September 3, 2020Peter John LaMonica, 76, passed away peacefully in his home on September 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Peter was born in Casteldaccia, Sicily to Josephine and Augustino LaMonica. He was the youngest of eight children. He first came to the United States at the young age of 11. He and his three brothers boarded the Olympic ship and traveled by themselves over 20 days through rough waters arriving in Brooklyn. Peter would make many trips between Italy and the states with his mother and eventually, he settled with his Uncle Joe in San Francisco.Peter's life was the epitome of 'The American Dream'. He spoke very little English when he arrived in the states and adapting to a different language and culture was challenging. But true to the determined immigrant spirit, he studied very hard and excelled in school.His ambition continued to propel him through life and he began a career at San Francisco Federal Savings where he made his way through the ranks. In 1965, he married Exine Emanual and they enjoyed their early years of marriage in the City.Peter excelled in the world of finance but also nurtured a life-long passion for Real Estate as well as wine. He enjoyed many different business projects and always enjoyed the art and skill of 'making a deal'—he truly believed every successful deal should be a win-win. In 1971, his work brought him to Santa Rosa. In 1976 he bought Wikiup Tennis and Swim Club unleashing his new passion for tennis as well as his excitement for building a small business from the ground up.While Peter enjoyed his business success, perhaps his greatest joy was his family: Exine, Cybele and Marc. His pride in them was palpable and his devotion to them unwavering.Peter was a citizen of the world and loved to travel. He was proud to say that he traveled to every continent and over 50 countries. He was a passionate skier and skied the slopes of Vail, Tahoe, the Swiss Alps and everywhere in between.Being engaged and involved in the local community was also very important to him. He was long-time Rotarian and was active in all aspects of the Santa Rosa business community.Peter's life was grounded in his ardent belief in The Golden Rule. He truly believed that the most important guideline in life was treating others exactly how you would want to be treated. This compassion defined all his relationships. He was also known for his overwhelming generosity. He was a kind mentor to many and was very giving with his time and resources. But what most defined Peter was his steadfast loyalty—he was completely devoted to his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his siblings and his community of close friends.Peter's generosity and kindness made a positive, indelible impact on every life he touched. He will be deeply missed.Peter is survived by his wife of 56 years Exine, his daughter Cybele, his son-in-law Ted, his son Marc and three grandchildren: Alexander, Davis and Sabina. He is also survived by his three brothers Matteo, Larry and Sam.A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Rose Catholic Church, with Fr. Denis O'Sullivan officiating. Private entombment has been held by the family at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa, California.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa.