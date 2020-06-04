Peter Leroy Fegley

Peter Leroy Fegley was born on May 30, 1963 in Healdsburg and peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020. Peter is survived by his wife of 17 years, Michelle, his parents Leroy and Jean Fegley, mother in law Mary Lou Nisbet, sister Patricia Guida, nephew and his wife Anthony and Dani Guida, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.

Peter grew up in Alexander Valley and graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1981. Throughout his life he enjoyed racing from carts, motocross, sprint cars, supermoto and, finally, road course endurance racing. Peter worked as a machinist at BIW and ran his own machine shop business for 24 years. He enjoyed cycling, mountain bike riding, being outdoors and spending time with their two dogs that he cherished like children. Peter was a caring person with a kind heart and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.



