Peter Leroy Fegley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Leroy Fegley
Peter Leroy Fegley was born on May 30, 1963 in Healdsburg and peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020. Peter is survived by his wife of 17 years, Michelle, his parents Leroy and Jean Fegley, mother in law Mary Lou Nisbet, sister Patricia Guida, nephew and his wife Anthony and Dani Guida, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.
Peter grew up in Alexander Valley and graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1981. Throughout his life he enjoyed racing from carts, motocross, sprint cars, supermoto and, finally, road course endurance racing. Peter worked as a machinist at BIW and ran his own machine shop business for 24 years. He enjoyed cycling, mountain bike riding, being outdoors and spending time with their two dogs that he cherished like children. Peter was a caring person with a kind heart and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved