Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Peter Orr Knowles


1926 - 2020
Peter Orr Knowles Notice
Peter Orr Knowles
October 12, 1926 - January 24, 2020
Peter Knowles of Santa Rosa CA passed away on January 24, 2020, peacefully with family by his side. Born October 12 1926 in San Francisco and was a Bay Area native his entire life. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II and then went on to own a couple of businesses. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, wood working and cars. He also loved his family and is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, ex-wife Ann, son in-law Dan and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his siblings Todd, Juliet, and Silvia and Parents Harold (Pat) and Juliet. A private celebration of life will be held with the family. We all love and will forever miss you.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020
