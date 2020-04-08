|
Peter R. Pellini "Pete"
January 6, 1946 - April 2, 2020
Pete Pellini was born in Petaluma, California on January 6, 1946 to Harold and Mildred Pellini. He attended Sebastopol schools, graduating from Analy High School in 1963 before attending SRJC and Fresno State University. As student body president at Parkside School, he presided over a leadership conference in 1958 where he met a young girl, Pauline Ramondo. There was instantly a strong attraction. They became high school sweethearts and married on April 2, 1967, uniting two families with long histories in the West County. Together they shared 53 years of marriage. In 1966, Pete
entered the United States Navy and was assigned to the USS Ticonderoga. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
Pete worked at the family dealership from the age of 12. He attended the Chevrolet Dealer Academy in Detroit, Michigan in 1968, returning to work as the third generation at Pellini Chevrolet. In 1973, he purchased Citizens Chevrolet in Woodland, California. Pete purchased Century Chevrolet in Watsonville, California in 1979. In 1984, he purchased the family dealership in Sebastopol from his father. Along the way Pete owned several other businesses and helped many individuals begin their business careers. Pellini Chevrolet sponsored numerous sports teams in Sebastopol. His favorite was the Pellini Chevrolet Dodgers. Pete threw the first pitch at the first Sebastopol Little League game in 1958. Pellini Chevrolet sponsored the team until closing the dealership in 2009. He donated generously to local non-profits, schools and clubs including new cars for students learning to drive and repair vehicles. Chevrolet convertibles and antique cars were often seen at Apple Blossom Parades and Analy sports events.
One of Pete's great loves was traveling the world with Pauline. Together they traveled to all seven continents and over 80 countries. In the last few years, he enjoyed monthly breakfasts with the "Boys of '63".
Pete was active in the Northern California Chevrolet Dealers Association and the California Motor Car Dealers Association, serving as president from 1997-1998. He was a member of the National Automotive Dealers Association serving as the political action chairman for numerous years.
Pete's greatest love was his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Pauline, daughter Angela and son-in-law Kevin Knight, son Michael and daughter-in-law Jennifer, granddaughters Sophia and Elliana Pellini, step granddaughters Kathryn and Erin Knight, sister Carole Weeks (Dan), sister Nancy Fiddler (Roger), brother-in-laws Stan Ramondo (Kathleen), Richard Ramondo (Manni), Darrell Ramondo (Teresa) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Pete's life is pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Pete's memory to The Sebastopol Rotary Education Foundation, PO Box 213, Sebastopol, CA 95473.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020