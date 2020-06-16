Petra U. Albright
1949 - 2020
Petra U. Albright
June 29, 1944 - June 13, 2020
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, after a long fight with health issues. Survived by husband Eugene, four children, her brother Reyes, eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and countless family and friends. Sent to be with her late mother, father, and grandson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, June 19, 2020 between the hours of 3:00PM and 8:00PM, with an Evening Vigil Service beginning at 6:30PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing is required for attendees and a maximum of 50 guests may be in the sanctuary at one time). There will be a Life Celebration held the following day.



Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Petra was a solid and grounded matriarch of her family. She loved her family and her devoted husband
Eugene so very much. She was a good and caring soul and will be missed by many. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Lee Parker
Friend
